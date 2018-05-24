17 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Court-Martial - Witness Says He Witnessed the Departure of Two Generals

By Nelson Manneh

Yundum, 16 May 2018: Captain Baboucar Ngom, the third prosecution witness (PW3) in the ongoing criminal trial of General Umpa Mendy and General Ansumana Tamba has told the Court-Martial that he witnessed the departure of the two accused persons with President Yahya Jammeh at the airport.

PW3 said at the time the two Generals were leaving the country together with the former president Jammeh they were still serving the Gambia Army.

When asked by Lawyer Charles Sarr Thomas what is done to a person who does wrong, the witness replied that the person is charged.

Captain Bubacarr Ngom said he was standing at the Airport together with the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Ousman Badjie when the two generals were leaving together with former Jammeh.

When asked whether he knew where the former CDS was at that moment, the witness replied in the negative. When asked whether the CDS is the top person in the Army, he responded in the positive, adding that he did not know whether all reports are given to the CDS.

Lawyer Charles Sarr Thomas put it to the witness that it is possible that the activities of the accused persons are known to the Former CDS Badjie.

PW3 responded that he has no idea about that. Captain Ngom added that he spent 27 years in the Army and received many trainings but did not receive any Military Intelligence training.

The matter was then adjourned till Thursday the 17th of May, 2018, at 9:30am for continuation of hearing.

When the case was called before the Judge Advocate Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay and other panellist of the general court-martial, in the presence of the accused persons; the State was represented by Counsel B Jeng and Lieutenant B Sanneh Lawyer Uzoma Achigbue and Lawyer Charles Sarr Thomas from the legal Aid represented the two accused persons .Captain Suwaibou Jammeh announced his appearance as the Defence Officer.

