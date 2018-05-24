24 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Sets Sh700bn for Stiegler's Gorge Hydropower Project

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — The Ministry of Energy has tabled its budget for 2018/19 on Thursday showing that it will spend 98.4 per cent of the Sh1.692 trillion for development projects.

The projects include the contested Stiegler's Gorge hydropower project which is expected to generate 2,100 megawatts.

The Minister for Energy Dr Medard Kalemani said the government allocated Sh700 billion for the hydropower project located in the Selous Game Reserve. This is about 41 pc of the ministry's budget.

The budget has increased from Sh945.89 billion allocated for energy sector in the current financial year to Sh1.692 trillion in the next financial year.

"The government has so far evaluated the tenders for the Stiegler's Gorge, that will help Tanzania in its quest to graduate into an industrial economy by 2025," said Dr Kalemani.

Other projects planned include extension of Kinyerezi I and II, Somanga Fungu power project (330MW), Mtwara power project (300MW), Kakono Power Project (87MW) and others.

