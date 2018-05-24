East Africa: Microsoft, Seacom Launch New Cloud Service Targeting SMEs in East Africa

Microsoft, in partnership with SEACOM, has launched a cloud service that will allow customers to extend their on-premises networks into the cloud without going over the public internet. The service, dubbed Azure ExpressRoute, enables customers to create private connections between datacentres and infrastructure on their premises or in a cloud environment.

"We are excited about the added value that this will bring to our customers - particularly over a secured and reliable connection provided through SEACOM", says Sebuh Haileleul, East Africa Country Manager at Microsoft. "We know that organisations are moving towards a space where they are dealing with a lot of data that requires secure movement. This service addresses these issues by providing a private, secure and high bandwidth connection to the cloud."

The ExpressRoute partnership has previously found great success with M-KOPA - the world's leading pay-as-you-go off-grid solar company, headquartered in Nairobi. With the help of Microsoft's Azure cloud, M-KOPA is able to deploy its IT technologies in a seamless and reliable manner to bring power to over 600,000 homes across East Africa.

"Partnering with SEACOM made sense - especially where a guaranteed network experience for users going into the cloud was and is concerned," says Haileleul.

"This partnership is based on the strengths and capabilities of both parties to provide support not only to M-KOPA, but also to further customers. The move to the cloud and the increase in data management needs means that an offering like this could not come at a more perfect time. We are confident that Azure ExpressRoute will bring great benefits to our current and potential customers." says Haileleul.

"SEACOM is giving a low latency connection with guaranteed throughput and uptime. Data movement between the user and the cloud resources of Azure will be seamless, similar to working within your office local network," said Tonny Tugee SEACOM General Manager East North East Africa region.

M-Kopa Solar on Azure ExpressRoute

Speaking during the SEACOM and Microsoft partnership launch, M-KOPA Solar Chief Systems Officer, Pauline Vaughan, stated that as the flagship customer of Azure ExpressRoute they are both excited about the capabilities of the product and fear the unknowns, but added that ever since they started using the product they are yet to encounter any problems.

ute connections don't go over the public Internet, and they offer more reliability, faster speeds, and lower latencies than typical Internet connections. This has enabled us to deploy our IT technologies in a seamless and reliable manner to bring power to over 600,000 homes across East Africa," Vaughan added.