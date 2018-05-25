Photo: Vanguard

Christian Association of Nigeria.

Abeokuta — Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that the Association did not receive any dime from President Muhammadu Buhari's government since he assumed office three years ago.

The Association spoke through its Secretary in Ogun state, Pastor Adeniyi Adeyemi, during the induction ceremony of new officers of the women wing of the association in the state.

Adeyemi, who was standing in for the CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Dr. Akintunde Akin-Akinsanya , however, noted that such rumours alleging the association got some hug money from the Buhari government are mere political antics which always filter whenever elections are coming near.

He also said the President might not necessarily resign his position but must step up his works especially on the security of lives and properties in the country.

Adeyemi said the State Chairman was unavoidably absent owing to an emergency meeting in Abuja.

When asked if the Abuja meeting was in connection with the recent allegation of the presidential largess, Adeyemi refuted saying, "There is nothing like largess in CAN. It is almost becoming the usual thing for people to start rumours like this especially when the electioneering period is getting near. That was how a similar rumour was going round in 2015.

"In fact, a time like this is a difficult time in CAN because we just lost our General Secretary and I think that is the reason for the emergency meeting. There was no largess nor bribe from the Presidency.

"I am the General Secretary of CAN in Ogun state and as a result, I know what goes on in CAN, especially in Ogun state.

Also commenting on the resignation call by the Catholics, Adeyemi stressed that, "While I would not say that the President should resign sincerely, as a Church of Christ, we are concerned with the rate of killings in the country.

"We are not only concerned because Christians are being killed. Because we know that Muslims too are being killed as well. But we are all Nigerians.

"If you look at the killings, it is mostly taking place in the Christian-dominated areas and that is our concern.

"Hence, the President should please step up actions on security in the country. Nigerians must see that he is taking security seriously.

"But we may not say the President should resign because we believe he can still do better."