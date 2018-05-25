Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love Headlines Police Fun Day

Zimdancehall musician Soul Jah Love -- real name Soul Musaka -- is set to headline Family Fun Day celebrations tomorrow at Cleveland Dam.

The celebrations which are falling under the Africa Day celebrations theme were organised by Zimbabwe Republic Police forces from Eastlea, Hillside, Greendale South, Greendale Athlone and Greengroove.

The "Pamamonya Ipapo" hitmaker will share the stage with Garry Tight, Ba Shupi, Team Expandables dance outfit and gospel singer Tembalami while cast from "Wenera" will make an appearance.

In an interview show organiser, Crime Consultative Committee chairperson, Monica Chiwunda said all is set for the celebrations.

"Currently the Rhodesville Police station has no vehicle and it has become increasingly hard for the officers to attend crimes or assist residents, when they need help and that is why we decided to host a fundraising family event. All the proceeds will go towards the vehicle.

"We have a line of activities like horse riding, jumping castle and face painting for the kids while for the adults local musicians will serenade them with their hit songs.

"We have partnered with Talent of Steel Production who are the sore owners of popular television soap 'Wenera'. They are bringing the cast including the production crew so they can come and sign autographs apart from explaining to their fans their experience and what is required when one needs to an actor," she said.

She said they will also use the platform to raise crime awareness.

"It is all about fun, music and dance while we use the stage to empower and educate the locals about crime and how best they can report and deal with situations.

"The event is $2 entrance fee while children under 10 years of age will enter for free," she said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Army, Brigade dance band dubbed the Crocodile Sounds will launch their debut album entitled "Garwe Rauya" tomorrow at Old Hararians Sports Club.

The nine track album has songs which include, "Garwe Rauya" as title track, "Mudiwa" and "Chombo" among others.

Director of music captain Samuel Mudzimba said they were ready for the launch and this is the beginning of their career in music industry.

"The group has 26 band members and the songs were composed by different soldiers. We name the album, 'Garwe Rauya' because as soldiers we have our symbol which is the crocodile and we are dedicating the album to it. This is also a significance that we have ventured into music and we are here to say," he said.

Mudzimba said the launch will serve as a measure to test the waters.

"We are going to see how the crowd will respond before sending the music to radio stations and plans are underway for DVD videos to promote the album," he said.