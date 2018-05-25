25 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: One Night With Ammara Brown

Ammara Brown is outstanding as one of the most-active female performers of her generation.

Most female musicians complain about lack of exposure and performance space, but Ammara just goes for performances. She goes for action.

And many music followers will admit that she does not only go on stage to be seen, she goes for real business and her energy says it all.

Now, she has dared music followers to have a one-night stand with her. Do not mistake the meaning of the phrase. It is just the moniker of her show at Club 1+1 at Longcheng Plaza next week.

It is dubbed "One Night Stand with Ammara" and it will take place on June 1.

For $5 and $10, people will be able to have that night with Ammara in the ordinary and VIP sections respectively.

Judging from her recent performances, people are likely to be in for a good time at the club.

Organisers of the show said Ammara is ready to make a mark at the event.

"We are happy to continue hosting youthful musicians. Ammara is coming to make her presence in the industry felt through Club 1+1. She rarely holds such shows and she assured us that she is coming for a memorable night. We have prepared well for the show and there will be a number of DJs to spice up the night," said one of the organisers.

