Nigeria: 'We'll Declare Biafra's Independence On May 30'

Enugu — The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) has said the Federal Government was trying to intimidate its members from carrying out their plans to declare Biafra Republic on May 30 by deploying fighter jets in the zone.

It declared that no amount of fighter jets deployed against the zone would stop the group from announcing Biafra and occupying the Enugu State Government House, which it said, was the designated headquarters of Biafra on May 30.

The Guardian learnt that air surveillance by the joint patrol of Army and Police had increased in the zone since Monday; fuelling fears of possible clashes in the event of security breaches.

BZF leader, Mazi Benjamin Onwuka, told journalists in Enugu that the group was prepared to face any kind of security apparatuses that may be deployed to frustrate the exercise.

He called on Biafrans to assemble at the Enugu Government House on May 30, asking Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to steer clear of controversy "by vacating office before that date."

He said already the, "fighter jets deployed for that purpose are hovering everywhere in Enugu State and southeast. The agenda is simple, to intimidate and instill fear in us and in our members.

"But, we want to make it clear that we cannot be intimidated; that era

is gone. Should anything happen to any of our members on that day all those involved will pay dearly for it.

"Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari are already in panic. You can see them flying fighter jets all over. This is intimidation. They have failed," he said.

Onwuka equally said his group expects "all Biafrans to observe a public holiday on May 30, adding: "Nigeria will not escape independence of Biafra on May

30th, if they arrest us, they have dug their hole. If they don't arrest us, the announcement will be made.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 32 members of the Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) have been remanded in prison for illegal procession and possession of ornaments belonging to the group.

The affected members, who include 30 males and two females, were arrested at various locations in Enugu on Tuesday during a procession to mark the Biafra Day celebration.

The Police arraigned them before an Enugu Magistrate Court presided over by S. Okoro for breaching section 41 of the criminal code, laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Police said in Enugu yesterday that it would not tolerate any breach to peace and security.

State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, therefore, warned pro-Biafra agitators planning showdown on May 30 to beware, stressing that the command would not compromise the security of the state.