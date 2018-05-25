Rwanda: As Kigali Seek to Bounce Back After Kiyovu Defeat

AS Kigali are keen on bouncing back from Tuesday's nightmare of 4-1 defeat to SC Kiyovu, when they take on Bugesera this afternoon at Kigali Stadium - starting at 3:30pm.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side is now in second place with 45 points from 22 games, five points adrift of table leaders APR who have played two games more.

In a telephone interview yesterday, AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana regretted the heavy defeat at the hands of SC Kiyovu but said there is no time for self-pity, stressing that his side still stand a chance to win league and that's the 'most important' thing to focus on.

"By APR being the leaders at the moment, it doesn't make them favourites for the title. The race is tight and still open. Our goal is to make minimum or no mistake in our remaining league games. we can win the league but it will all depend on how we perform from now going forward," the former APR midfielder told Times Sport on Thursday.

After today's encounter against Bugesera, Nshimiyimana's yellow and green outfits will have their next league fixture on May 30, facing defending champions Rayon Sports.

APR overcome Musanze to stretch lead

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, record 16-time champions APR took no chances against Musanze FC at Ubworoherane Stadium in Musanze. The military side came from one goal down to collect the crucial three points in a 2-1 win.

Forward Suleiman Mudeyi broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute to hand the hosts a lead, following good work from Wai Yeka, Patrick Kikunda and Musombwa Kaburuta.

However, it was a short-lived lead as APR forward Muhadjir Hakizimana netted the equaliser in the 63rd minute with a fantastic header from Jean Claude Iranzi's cross before Djihad Bizimana scored the winning goal six minutes later.

The black-and-white side played the last 18 minutes with one man less after Maxime Sekamana was sent off with a straight red card for punching an opponent Frank Barirengaho.

Ljubomir Petrovic's APR top the table standings with 50 points, AS Kigali are second with 45 points, four ahead of third-placed SC Kiyovu. Rayon sit in fourth with 38 points.

Today

AS Kigali Vs Bugesera

Thursday

Musanze 1-2 APR