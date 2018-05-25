25 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Basketball - GMT Regional Edition Kicksoff With 7 Teams From DR Congo

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

A TOTAL of seven clubs from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo are in town for the regional edition of this year's Genocide Memorial Tournament (Basketball GMT).

The three-day multi-category competition starts today evening and will climax on Sunday at Petit Stade, Remera.

The seven teams from DRC include; Terreur basketball club, Goma Bulls, Wonderful basketball club, Scandinavia, VCB Bukavu, Bakolo basketball club and VCGB. They will contest in three different categories namely; men, women and veterans.

Terreur Basketball club and Goma Bulls will compete in the men's category. They join the semi-finalists of the just-concluded local GMT edition; REG, APR, Patriots and Espoir.

The six teams in men's professional category have been put into two groups of three. Group A comprises of REG, Terreur and Espoir, while Group B includes Patriots, Goma Bulls and APR.

In the first games which take place this evening, APR face Goma Bulls at 6pm in Group B, before local GMT edition winners REG lock horns with Terruer in a Group A encounter, at 8pm.

Meanwhile, in the veterans' category, which has also attracted six teams, Patriots from Rwanda on Veterans Club Goma Basketball (VCGB) at 6pm, while Rwanda's Espoir and UGB face off at 8pm at National Paralympic Gymnasium.

Across all groups, teams will play in a round robin format and the top teams from each group automatically qualify for Sunday's finals.

Today

Men

Group A

REG (Rwanda) Vs Terreur (DR Congo); 8pm

Group B

APR (Rwanda) Vs Goma Bulls (DR Congo); 6pm

Veterans (Men)

Patriots (Rwanda) Vs VCGB (DR Congo); 6pm

Espoir (Rwanda) Vs UGB (Rwanda) 8pm

