24 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Deaths as a Result of Floods Rise to Over 200

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) says the number of deaths resulting from the ongoing heavy rains has risen to slightly over 200.

Secretary General Abbas Gullet revealed that those displaced are about 300,000 and 22 counties have been placed under floods watch.

"Those who have died as a result of the raging floods are slightly over 200 and many more have been displaced. We are continuing to assist the affected families and we will go on doing so until the rains cease," he stated.

Gullet told Capital FM News that some of the affected counties include Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, West-Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Trans-Nzoia, Nakuru and Bomet.

He stated that roads have been cut off in Garissa, Isiolo, Kisumu and Wajir counties, among others.

The organization has reported that Tana River and Kilifi counties are among the worst hit, with 115 camps for the displaced.

The Kenya Meteorological Services said the rains are expected to continue until the end of May, when up to 40 counties are likely to be affected.

Already, cases of cholera have been reported in Kiambu and Kerio-Valley.

A number of people have been killed by landslides in Murang'a, where efforts to relocate residents have not borne fruit, as some families in the danger zones choose to stay put.

Kiriko village in Kahuro has been listed among the landslide prone areas in the past 10 years.

