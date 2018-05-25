24 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya 7s Appointed Brand Kenya Ambassadors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The Kenya Sevens team has been appointed the Brand Kenya ambassadors in aim of promoting Kenya over the next eight months in their world wide tour.

Brand Kenya Board Direct Chris Diaz said,"This partnership will provide Brand Kenya with the platform to engage both the local and international community with positive messaging about Kenya," he said.

"Having Shujaa as part of the country's global ambassadors will enable the board to activate a local and global campaign,given that rugby remains one of the biggest social events in the world," he added.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) boss Richard Omwela welcomed the new partners especially after calling on the Government to fulfil their pledge of remitting funds to the team after Deputy President William Ruto said the State will set aside Sh500mn to support the teams.

"We thank brand Kenya for coming through at a very difficult time. We are happy that rugby plays a significant part in promoting Kenya as a destination," the KRU Chairman noted.

The global ambassadorship program will run for one year meaning it will cover next season's Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney 7s legs.

The undisclosed deal also covers all Kenya Rugby Union teams, seeing the squads wear shirts bearing 'Make it Kenya' on the front-side.

Kenya

Former Minister Sunkuli's Son Was Murdered - Autopsy

Preliminary autopsy reveals that Mr Augustine Salaton, the son of former Internal Security minister Julius Sunkuli, was… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.