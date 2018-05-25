Kenya: Capital FM Angles for Startimes Media Title

Nairobi — Having finished third during the last edition in 2016, the Capital FM football team has promised to make amends when the second edition of the StarTimes Seven-a-side Media Challenge goes down on June 2 at the Upper Hill School in Nairobi.

During the last tournament held at the Kasarani Stadium with Nigerian and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu in attendance, The Best Mix of Music team edged Four-Four-Two media 4-3 on post-match penalties to win bronze having lost 5-4 in similar fashion to Goal.com in the semi-finals.

"It was unfortunate that last time out we couldn't win the tournament but this time, it will be different. We didn't start the year very well with the Road to Anfield tournament and we want to make amends. Everyone is psyched for it and we can't wait for the challenge," team captain Lassie Atrash beamed.

The boys, the only African team to win the Standard Chartered Road to Anfield tournament in Liverpool, United Kingdom, started the year on a low, losing out their domestic title at the quarter finals stage in March.

However, Atrash says it is the motivation of doing better that will spur the team on ahead of the media challenge.

The tournament has attracted 15 teams which will be drawn into four groups with the organizers seeding the teams according to the performance in March's Road to Anfield Tournament.

Royal Media will be top seeds having reached the semi finals with the other seeded sides being Capital FM, Standard Media and Nation Media Group.

Qwetu Radio, Ghetto, Radio Africa, Homeboyz, Lolwe TV, Ebru, GBS, ATG, KBC, Kass FM and Media Combined will be the other teams participating.

"We are calling it the World Cup before the World Cup. We want to get the sports journalists to come and showcase their skills. We know they are good at writing football and criticizing players but we want to see from their end whether they are actually good at playing," StarTimes head of Marketing and PR Japheth Akhulia said.

Winners of the tournament will walk home with a replica of the World Cup trophy as well as cash rewards and goodies from the sponsors. There will also be individual awards for the best defender, best goalkeeper, top scorer and overall Most Valuable Player.

The Pay-TV company has partnered with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya in organizing the event.