Kenya: I Am Not Leaving Tottenham, Says Wanyama

Nairobi — Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfield maestro Victor Wanyama has dismissed reports that he might be thinking of leaving the club, saying he is happy in North London and is not departing anytime soon.

There have been silent murmurs that the Wanyama is being courted by several clubs, but Wanyama who has three years to run on his Spurs contract has treated all those as rumors.

"Rumors are just rumors. There's no offer from anyone and I am very happy at Spurs. I have not even thought about leaving," affirmed Wanyama.

The midfielder joined Tottenham at the beginning of the 2016/2017 season for Sh1.5bn (£11mn) from Southampton.

Meanwhile, despite missing close to four months of action due to injury, Wanyama says he still counts it a successful season and will be hoping for better tidings in the new campaign.

Wanyama had a paltry 24 appearances for Spurs across all competitions in the 2017/2018 season having missed a huge chunk of action after aggravating a knee injury picked up during pre-season.

"It was perhaps the toughest time of my career because I have never been out for so long. But on the positive, it has helped me learn a lot and I am happy that I overcome and I at least came back to play a few matches. It could have been worse," Wanyama said.

Spurs weren't as compact as they were last season but the North London club still managed to finish at third spot, securing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season on top of reaching the FA Cup semi-final.

The Kenyan skipper has heaped praise on his Spurs team-mates for their grit and fight and is hopeful in the new campaign they will be in a position to challenge for trophies to spice up their performance on the pitch.

"I can say the season has been successful because we have played all 38 games away from home and it is never easy. I am proud of the team and how we played and I am also proud of myself for coming back stronger. Hopefully next season we do well," Wanyama noted.

He added; "We also had some good performance in the Champions League and the target next year is to improve and go further."

-Back to White Hart Lane-

Spurs will have the prestige of going back to their home ground at the White Hart Lane which had been closed for expansion, thus forcing them to play their home games at the Wembley Stadium.

Perhaps what was Wanyama's biggest moment was when he unleashed a ferocious shot infront of the Kop End beating Loris Karius as Spurs played to a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in a league fixture.

Wanyama had just come on as a substitute with his side 1-0 down from a Mo Salah goal but barely 60 seconds on the pitch, the midfielder picked the ball from 20 yards out and rifled it into the top right corner.

The goal was voted as the Spurs goal of the season.

"That was my first game after injury and I had just come in. I saw the ball ahead of me and I just decided to let it fly and it ended up in the net. It was a good goal and I was happy scoring especially against Liverpool infront of their fans," Wanyama noted.

He joked that nonetheless, his goal against Barcelona in the Champions League with Celtic remains his best ever.

"That was my best ever. The Liverpool one was good, but against Barcelona, we didn't have the ball at all. When it came, I scored!" joked the midfielder.