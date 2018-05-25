Kenya: Team Selected for Bench-Marking in Rwanda to Leave on June 23

Nairobi — The Nairobi team selected to go to Rwanda for bench-marking on how to keep the city clean is set to leave the Country on the 23rd of June this year.

Matatu Welfare Association Chairman Dickson Mbugua who leads the group said they want to travel during that time so as to participate in the Rwanda general clean up which takes place the last Sunday of every month.

"We want to go and copy what makes Kigali the cleanest City in Africa and so that we can come and apply it here,when we come back this city wouldn't be the same again,"he said.

Mbugua said they will spend 4 days in Kigali conducting symposiums with various sectors and finally do a report.

Three hundred people drawn from Matatus,BodaBoda,Hawkers and Jua Kali sectors are expected to borrow the best practices from Rwanda and learn how to keep Nairobi clean and organized.

Mbugua further said that they are in full support of the move to relocate Public Service Vehicles from the Central Business District.

According to Nairobi CEC Transport,Roads and Infrastructure Mohammed Dagane,all the termini are complete and ready to host PSVs.

The implementation is expected to take effect the end of June.

BodaBodas and hawkers will also not be spared.

Already Wednesdays and Saturdays have been proposed as car-free days in CBD and Westlands where private car owners will be required to leave their cars at home.

The plans are being undertaken by the County Government in conjuction with the National Government.

Organized car-free days are held in various cities across the world where motorists are encouraged to give up their vehicles and has been institutionalized in some areas making it compulsory.

In Kigali, Rwanda for instance, it was introduced in mid 2016 and takes place on the first Sunday of every month.