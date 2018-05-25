24 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: Multichoice Opens New Channel as Cup Bug Bites

By Vincent Opiyo

South Africa-based Multichoice Africa has launched a 14-day pop-up channel dubbed "History of Football" ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The channel will be available on DStv subscribers, on channel 187, from next Monday and will run until June 10, just four days to the kick-off of the much awaited 32-team, month-long global football tournament.

"This is a global football event that will be viewed over 160 territories carrying history of football full of series and documentaries worthy watching," said Multichoice's head of content Aletta Alberts during the official launch here on Thursday.

Spanish international David Villa has been chosen the brand ambassador for the event while South African legend Lucas Radebe the African ambassador.

"I am greatly honored to be part of history. This is what lots of upcoming players need to update their football knowledge," said Radebe whose inspiration as a striker emanated from Italian defender Franco Baresi.

