President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2018 national budget.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the National Assembly will transmit the passed budget 2018 to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent tomorrow.

Mr Saraki stated this Thursday evening at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after Mr Buhari hosted the leadership of the Assembly to a breaking of Ramadan fast.

"I think that (sending budget to president) should have been done. We had to harmonise. It's just a slight difference. It has been passed yesterday. It was in the rules and proceedings of today, so I am sure by tomorrow Friday, we will transmit it to the presidency," he said.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, had on Wednesday told State House correspondents that Mr Buhari was yet to receive the copy of the budget one week after it was passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Both chambers of the Assembly had on May 16, approved the budget estimates submitted by Mr Buhari on November 7, 2017.

The lawmakers also raised the total figure from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion, six months after it was presented.