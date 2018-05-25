25 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: National Assembly to Transmit Budget 2018 to Buhari Friday - Saraki

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2018 national budget.
By Sani Tukur

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the National Assembly will transmit the passed budget 2018 to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent tomorrow.

Mr Saraki stated this Thursday evening at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after Mr Buhari hosted the leadership of the Assembly to a breaking of Ramadan fast.

"I think that (sending budget to president) should have been done. We had to harmonise. It's just a slight difference. It has been passed yesterday. It was in the rules and proceedings of today, so I am sure by tomorrow Friday, we will transmit it to the presidency," he said.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, had on Wednesday told State House correspondents that Mr Buhari was yet to receive the copy of the budget one week after it was passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Both chambers of the Assembly had on May 16, approved the budget estimates submitted by Mr Buhari on November 7, 2017.

The lawmakers also raised the total figure from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion, six months after it was presented.

More on This

Buhari Yet to Receive Passed 2018 Budget - Govt

The Federal Goverment says the National Assembly is yet to transmit the passed 2018 Appropriation Bill to President… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.