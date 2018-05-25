24 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KEBS Casts Doubt on Water Quality From 157 Bottlers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasibo Kabale

Kenyans could be consuming contaminated bottled water after Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) warned that 157 companies are operating illegally.

The agency Thursday said it cannot vouch for water from the firms as consumers increasingly cut reliance on tapped water.

The firms are said to operate in unhygienic sites, some lack Kebs certification and others are based in unknown locations.

Some of the companies are also accused of taping suspect water and misleading users with fake labelling.

Kebs managing director, Charles Ongwae, said the agency has started a crackdown on the firms.

"There are people who love shortcuts. Today we are announcing 157 water bottling firms that are operating illegally without valid product certification marks and have failed to meet required standards," said Mr Ongwae.

He did not, however, name the firms.

A recent global study revealed that world's leading brands of bottled water are contaminated with tiny plastic particles that are likely seeping in during the packaging process.

Kenya

Buses for New Transport System to Arrive in June

The first batch of 30 bus rapid transit (BRT) vehicles bought at a cost of Sh500 million will arrive in the country by… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.