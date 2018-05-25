Photo: John Batanudde/Daily Monitor

The Vipers pair of Dan Sserunkuma and Geoffrey Wasswa will be key against UPDF.

Kampala — This season's Azam Uganda Premier League has had many associated with the domestic game scratching their heads about the last time the winner and relegated teams were all decided on the final day of the season.

Recent memory suggests otherwise and many teams will be keen to avoid being on the wrong side of history.

The 'Winner Takes It All' 1980 chart topper done by legendary Swedish pop group ABBA would be a fit for many of the teams affected yet even winning may ultimately not be enough for some.

At the top, reigning champions KCCA must defeat mid-table but unpredictable Police to stand any chance of retaining their title yet that could still not be enough.

With 60 points, they trail leaders Vipers by two but coach Robert Kabuye (deputized for manager Mike Mutebi whose father's burial is today) believes his side is better equipped for the current situation.

"We don't have any pressure to win. I think Vipers have the pressure because we have been in this situation before," he said in the pre-match press conference.

All is not well in their camp with Muhammad Shaban having been dropped for Tuesday's 2-1 win over Bul after a training ground bust up with Mutebi.

The KCCA manager however stated after the game that his lead striker had suffered a minor injury.

That could suit Vipers who only need to win to seal a third title and first since 2015.

"It's going to be a tough game with a team that always needs points to avoid relegation," Vipers' Portuguese coach Miguel Da Costa said.

His team will be hoping Tuesday's premature celebrations don't come back to haunt them.

They will be playing a UPDF team that has won in 14 attempts away from home this season and one that has lost on their two previous visits to Vipers.

"On the other side we need the three points so the team that is going to be more focused concentrated and committed will be the one to get all three points," Da Costa added of his team opponents.

UPDF hold a one point advantage over the teams occupying the three relegation spots and failure to win couple by triumph for either Proline or Express will send them down.

UPDF yesterday also lost their petition to have Soana docked three points for having Abu Kigenyi who is not registered as a coach to sit on their bench during their game earlier this month.

Six-time champions Express, hammered 5-0 by Vipers will be praying for a Vipers victory over UPDF or face the embarrassment of a first ever relegation.

Only then will out-scoring Proline and getting maximum points in their relegation "playoff" against bottom side Masavu count. It promises to be a dramatic day in many ways.