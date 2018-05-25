25 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Iheanacho Targets Win Over Idol Messi

Photo: The Guardian
Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho disclosed that Lionel Messi remains his idol, but he is hoping that the Super Eagles will beat Argentina to get 'something' out of a difficult group D parring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles will meet Croatia and Iceland before playing Argentina, however, Iheanacho stated that the last group D match was the one he is looking forward to most.

"I've had the opportunity to train with Messi when I was at the [Manchester] City Academy and he is something else," Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

"I hope we get something against them and he's going to play, so it's going to be something good, a memory to play against Messi. He's one of my idols so I look up to him.

On his thought about Super Eagles' group, he said: "It's a difficult group, I think the most difficult if you ask me, but people will think it is not the most difficult.

"It's going to be a difficult group because all the countries are strong and trying to get something as well.

"The countries, they are not messing around, they are strong countries so everyone will be strong and looking to get points to go through to the next round."

