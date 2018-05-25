Kenyan Sides Eye Glory in Zone Five Qualifiers

Kenya coach Catherine Mabwi admits she expects a 'tough journey' for her young players ahead of the Zone V Africa volleyball Youth Championship qualifiers which gets underway on Thursday here at the Lugogo indoor arena.

Kenya is represented in this competition by the recently assembled U-18 boys and girls national sides.

The experienced Mabwi, also coach of the U-23 side, is handling the girls side, whilst Charles Nkolito will coach the boys' team.

These two coaches say they are keen to secure qualification to the continental championship in Algiers later this year.

They will be competing against the Egypt, South Sudan, Rwanda and the hosts for the single automatic slot to compete at the third Africa Youth Games set for Algiers later in July.

The girls' team is seeking to go one better than their performance at the 2014 Games in Gaborone, Botswana when Kenya settled for silver, behind arch-rivals Egypt.

"It's going to be a tough journey for us to make the finals in Algeria, but we are ready for the challenge," Mabwi told Nation Sport in Kampala on Wednesday.

"Egypt are a strong team, they won gold four years ago. Rwanda also have a good youth system they will out some competition just like Uganda who will be backed by their home fans. But to be the best, you must beat the best."

Mabwi's optimism was shared by Nkolito who says the team is motivated ahead of its debut in the regional competition.

"It's going to be very tight and competitive because of the kind of opposition in front of us, but we prepare and live for such moments," explained Nkolito.

The winning teams from this Zone will join Tunisia, Nigeria and Cameroon's boys' and girls' team who have already qualified from Zone's 1, 2, 3 and 4 respectively.