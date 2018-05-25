24 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Manang'oi Knows Exactly What He's Doing Running in the AK Weekend Meets

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Barnabas Korir

Following the conclusion of the Athletics Kenya (AK) track and field meetings last weekend in Thika, I must say I am impressed with the world 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi.

Truth be told, he is proving to be a leader per excellence and a real role model for the upcoming generation. While most of the elite athletes have sort of abandoned the weekend meetings, Manang'oi doesn't really mind mingling with upcoming runners and inspiring them.

While his class of athletes opted to stay away from last weekend's meet in Thika, Manang'oi and Commonwealth Silver medallist, Margaret Nyairera didn't mind being the main focus of the meet.

As expected, they both lit up the venue with commanding victories in their respective events. However, for Manang'oi, it was not just about winning.

"Thika meet was crucial for my endurance and speed ahead of the Bowerman Mile race this week," said Manang'oi.

He was further quoted saying he will be chasing his personal best during Saturday's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA.

I am surprised that nowadays track weekend meetings have been left for rookies. How I miss the days when athletes used to jostle for places in the weekend meetings and later tease each other after races. It has nothing to do with being busy or idle.

Athletics happens to be a life-time career and it is these weekend meetings that keep you going. Most athletes who have used them as build up like Manang'oi have ended up posting good results abroad while those who have taken them for granted have continued to struggle with pace.

As they say, it is more difficult to run with a rookie than a professional because you do not always know what to expect.

As we get into the thick of the Diamond League races with the Prefontaine meeting scheduled for this weekend, I am sure only the fittest will survive.

And what a better way to keep yourself in shape than run in the local meetings.

For the athletes who are beginning to make a name, I would like to advise them that weekend meetings are the way to go as they happen to be our local version of the Diamond League.

The likes of Paul Tergat and Tegla Loroupe's of this world will attest to the fact that weekend meetings and other local races made them what they are today. It is a fact that Kenya has the best talent and the kind of competition one needs can only be found here.

Kenya

Former Minister Sunkuli's Son Was Murdered - Autopsy

Preliminary autopsy reveals that Mr Augustine Salaton, the son of former Internal Security minister Julius Sunkuli, was… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.