24 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Coast Name Boxers to Face 'Chafua Chafua'

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Coast Region Boxing Association Wednesday announced names of nine boxers who will represent Coast Combined team against Kenya Police "Chafua Chafua" in the Kenya National Boxing League in Mombasa on Friday.

Said CRBA competition secretary Samson Mtoni when releasing the names: "We are considered underdogs but I can tell you some of our pugilists will register surprise results.

The bouts will take place at Shauri Yako Hall in Kongowea.

Mtoni asked Mombasa sports lovers to turn up in great numbers and cheer the home boxers to victory.

The selected boxers are Harun Rashid (light-flyweight), Krush Hudheifa (flyweight), Christopher Osicho (bantamweight), Hassan Oyando (lightweight), Ben Omondi (light-welterweight), Paul Thuo, Sunday Sinzoli (welterweight), Musa Indeche (middleweight) and Joshua Wasike.

Three coaches are handling the teams: Paul Mathenge, George Onyango and Julius Amalemba.

