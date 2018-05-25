Photo: Daily Monitor

James Ereemye has been tranferred from Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court to Mbale.

Kampala — The judiciary has, in a fairly large shake up, reshuffled at least 22 judicial officers at the lower Bench in a bid to improve service delivery throughout the country.

The officers affected are at the ranks of registrars, deputy registrars, chief magistrates and Grade One magistrates.

According to the transfer schedule released on Thursday by the Acting Chief Registrar, Mr Isaac Muwata, 10 of the judicial officers transferred, were recently appointed on promotion by the Judicial Service Commission while 12 other officers were transferred to different stations.

The transfers also targeted those officers who had overstayed at particular stations.

Mr Muwata also explained that the transfers were aimed at filing the vacant positions in the recently created magisterial areas.

He added that all the transfers shall be effective on June 1, 2018.

Notable in this transfer is Mr Ereemye who previously handled former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye's treason case at Nakawa Court and Dr Stella Nyanzi's computer misuse case at Buganda Road Court.

Below is the list;

Deputy Registrars deployed

1. Festo Nsenga - Commercial Court

2. Angualia Moses Gabriel - Mbarara High Court

3. Nabaggala Sylvia Mbaga - Industrial Court.

4. Nabakooza Flavia Kalungi - Mukono High Court.

5. Bareebe Rosemary Ngabirano - Lira High Court.

6. Kaweesa Godfrey - Judicial Training Institute

7. Kaitesi Kisaakye Mary - Family Division

Ag. Chief Magistrates Deployments

1. Charles Yeteise - Bushenyi

2. Jessica Chemeri - Iganga

3. Samuel Kagoda Ntende - Hoima

Registrars Transferred

1. Tom Chemutai (Supreme Court) - Registrar High Court

2. Godfrey Anguandia Opifeni (Deputy Registrar- Supreme Court) - Caretaker Supreme Court

Chief Magistrates Transferred

1. Mariam Eddy Ayo Okello (Mbale) to Buganda Road

2. James Ereemye Jumire Mawanda (Buganda Road/Utilities court) -to Mbale

3. Mary Babirye (Leave) to Standards, Utilities & Wildlife Court

4. Susan Okeny (Hoima) to Entebbe

5. Juliet Harty Hatanga (Luwero) to Mukono

6. Samuel Munobe (Iganga) to Luwero

Magistrates Grade One transferred

1. Peace Elizabeth Lamunu (Rukungiri) to Kumi

2. Esther Nalungi (Kumi) to Kamuli

3. Sheila Angura Fionah (Kamuli) to Lugazi

4. Faishal Ngamije Mbale (Masaka) to Rukungiri