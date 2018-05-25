25 May 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Transferred to Mbale

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
James Ereemye has been tranferred from Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court to Mbale.
By Anthony Wesaka & Betty Ndagire

Kampala — The judiciary has, in a fairly large shake up, reshuffled at least 22 judicial officers at the lower Bench in a bid to improve service delivery throughout the country.

The officers affected are at the ranks of registrars, deputy registrars, chief magistrates and Grade One magistrates.

According to the transfer schedule released on Thursday by the Acting Chief Registrar, Mr Isaac Muwata, 10 of the judicial officers transferred, were recently appointed on promotion by the Judicial Service Commission while 12 other officers were transferred to different stations.

The transfers also targeted those officers who had overstayed at particular stations.

Mr Muwata also explained that the transfers were aimed at filing the vacant positions in the recently created magisterial areas.

He added that all the transfers shall be effective on June 1, 2018.

Notable in this transfer is Mr Ereemye who previously handled former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye's treason case at Nakawa Court and Dr Stella Nyanzi's computer misuse case at Buganda Road Court.

Below is the list;

Deputy Registrars deployed

1. Festo Nsenga - Commercial Court

2. Angualia Moses Gabriel - Mbarara High Court

3. Nabaggala Sylvia Mbaga - Industrial Court.

4. Nabakooza Flavia Kalungi - Mukono High Court.

5. Bareebe Rosemary Ngabirano - Lira High Court.

6. Kaweesa Godfrey - Judicial Training Institute

7. Kaitesi Kisaakye Mary - Family Division

Ag. Chief Magistrates Deployments

1. Charles Yeteise - Bushenyi

2. Jessica Chemeri - Iganga

3. Samuel Kagoda Ntende - Hoima

Registrars Transferred

1. Tom Chemutai (Supreme Court) - Registrar High Court

2. Godfrey Anguandia Opifeni (Deputy Registrar- Supreme Court) - Caretaker Supreme Court

Chief Magistrates Transferred

1. Mariam Eddy Ayo Okello (Mbale) to Buganda Road

2. James Ereemye Jumire Mawanda (Buganda Road/Utilities court) -to Mbale

3. Mary Babirye (Leave) to Standards, Utilities & Wildlife Court

4. Susan Okeny (Hoima) to Entebbe

5. Juliet Harty Hatanga (Luwero) to Mukono

6. Samuel Munobe (Iganga) to Luwero

Magistrates Grade One transferred

1. Peace Elizabeth Lamunu (Rukungiri) to Kumi

2. Esther Nalungi (Kumi) to Kamuli

3. Sheila Angura Fionah (Kamuli) to Lugazi

4. Faishal Ngamije Mbale (Masaka) to Rukungiri

Uganda

Police Seek to End 48-Hour Detention Rule

The Uganda Police Force is facing stiff resistance over a proposal that would allow officers to hold suspects beyond the… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.