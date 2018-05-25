25 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lady Golfers to Battle for Ghana Tickets

MOSHI-based golf course in Kilimanjaro region is set for a fierce battle as ladies will be vying for tickets to represent Tanzania in the All Africa Challenge Trophy to be held in Ghanaian capital, Accra in August this year.

The best players of the three-day golf tournament scheduled for a tee off at the club from Friday to Sunday this weekend, will enable Tanzania Ladies Golf Union(TLGU) to decide who deserve to go to Ghana as Tanzanian envoys.

The Ghana event that serves as the 14th edition of biennial All African Challenge Trophy (AACT) is scheduled to start from August 29 to 31 in Accra, Ghana.

It is one of the biggest golf events in Africa that are blessed by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) of Scotland. TLGU Vice president Anita Siwale told the 'Daily News' from Morogoro yesterday,

that preparations have been finalized and the golfers are set for a fierce battle that will see three best golfers picked for Ghanaian mission. Siwale said, Tanzania has eight best golfers who play off a single digit handicaps. But she said, only three of them can make it to the Accra after impressive performance in Moshi.

She named players seeking tickets to play in the national team as Madina Iddi, Lina Francis, Hawa Wanyeche, Angel Eaton, Ayne Magombe, Vicky Elias and Neema Olomi.

Siwale added that, TLGU president Sophia Viggo is also among the single handicapped players, but will not compete since she wants to give chance to the youthful to display their skills.

However, she said, they earlier planned stage at least two competitions , rainfall threat forced TLGU to cancel Lugalo Open due to a downpour. "We wanted to have at least two competitions before picking the top performers, but after the postponement of Lugalo Open ,

we decided to have only one event,," said Siwale. Siwale said that, all players have already been informed about the tournament and hoped most of them will be on course this weekend turn up in Moshi for Friday tee off.

She thanked the captain of Moshi Club, Chris Martin for his support and allowing them to use the premises

