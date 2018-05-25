24 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Brand Kenya New Shirt Sponsor of Kenya Sevens

Photo: Daily Nation
Brand Kenya Director Chris Diaz (right) with KRU chairman Richard Omwela at the RFUEA grounds in May 24, 2018.
By Sean Cardovillis

State corporation Brand Kenya has become the official shirt sponsor of Kenya Sevens. The deal was announced Thursday in Nairobi.

This will be a much needed financial boost to Kenya Rugby Union who have been operating without a major sponsor since the exit of SportPesa last year.

Under the partnership, Shujaa will become global ambassadors for Kenya with the slogan on the shirts reading, "Make It Kenya".

The sponsorship will run for one year and includes next season's Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney sevens legs. The financial details were not disclosed. However it's understood that the deal covers all KRU national teams.

Present at the press conference was KRU chairman Richard Omwela, CEO Ronald Bukusi, along with a director of Brand Kenya Chris Diaz.

The Kenya Sevens team has been without a shirt sponsor for most of this season since the withdrawal of SportPesa from all national rugby sponsorship following a new law on government taxation of sports betting companies.

The withdrawal of SportPesa led to a cash crunch at the KRU.

The union turned to the government with an impassioned plea for financial assistance made urgent by looming crucial international assignments for Kenya Sevens, Kenya Simbas and Kenya Lionesses.

The Kenya Sevens team leaves for England next week for the penultimate leg of the world series.

