Uganda: Desabre Confident in His Choices

Kampala — Uganda Cranes depart for Niger this weekend to engage in a five-day training and friendly matches camp with coach Sebastien Desabre confident in his choices.

The Frenchman named his 23-man squad to face Niger and Central Africa Republic between May 27 and June 3 last week, which includes six local-based players.

Seven foreign-based players including goalkeeper Salim Jamal, Isaac Muleme, Mrushid Juuko, Hassan Wasswa, Allan Kateregga, Khalid Aucho and Kizito Luwagga have already been training at Lugogo.

Skipper Denis Onyango and the rest of the foreign-stationed legion are expected to link with the team end route to Niger.

SC Villa midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, arguably the standout actor in his position in the local league this season, was a notable omission.

The league's two top scorers, Daniel Sserunkuma of Vipers, who has now scored 16 goals, and Nelson of Bright Stars with 15 did not also make the cut.

Muhammad Shaban, the man with the highest games to goals ratio after scoring 13 league goals in just the second round is expectedly in the team.

"I watch all these players," Desabre told Daily Monitor after Wednesday's training at Lugogo, "I've seen Senkatuka play, yesterday I saw Sserunkuma (score a hattrick against Express), even Sadam Juma, all good players."

"But this is my choice now. I have called seven new players who I also want to see before I can name my 23 for Tanzania and Lesotho.All boys have chance in the national team but the first attraction for me is if you are given chance, you must give 100 per cent and must have discipline on and off the pitch.

"You must have heart and determination."