24 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: FIFA Council Meeting - Delegates in Kigali for Inspection Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

FIFA officials have started a second inspection visit in Kigali, in preparation for the eighth FIFA Council Meeting scheduled for October 25-26.

The six-member delegation, led by FIFA's Senior Corporate Events Manager Antonetta Santagata, arrived in the country on Tuesday night.

The delegation started their visit on Wednesday where they discussed about the FIFA Council Meeting event management, protocol & guest services, and security as well transport aspects related to the venues and facilities to be used during the meeting.

As part of the inspection visit, the FIFA delegation alongside Rwanda Football Association's team led by Executive Committee member Eng. Alexis Redamptus Nshimiyimana visited Radisson Blu and Kigali Convention Center, Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre and Kigali International Airport.

This visit follows the maiden visit which was held in early April, which mainly focused on the country's top hotels able to host high profile guests for the FIFA Council Meeting come October.

Kigali was confirmed to host the meeting in March during the sixth FIFA Council Meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia.

The two-day meeting which attracts over 100 delegates from different confederations across the globe, focuses on issues pertaining to the development of football.

The FIFA Council (formerly the FIFA Executive Committee) is the main decision-making body of the organization and, its members are elected by the FIFA Congress. The council is a non-executive, supervisory and strategic body that sets the vision for FIFA and global football.

Rwanda

Tech Firms Pitch to Global Markets in France

President Paul Kagame ended his two-day working visit to Paris yesterday by attending the Viva Tech Summit, a technology… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.