Uganda: Make or Break - Vipers SC 'Vs' KCCA FC

AUPL Fixture: May -25- 2018

Vipers SC vs UPDF FC; KCCA FC vs Police

4 pm (St Mary's stadium & Namboole)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers Sports Club only need three points from Friday's crucial and final game against UPDF to be crowned 2017/18 Azam Uganda Premier League champions.

The Venoms convincingly beat rivals Express 5-0 on Tuesday and will be targeting the same against another relegation candidate UPDF FC to clinch their third title.

Miguel Da Costa's team is yet to lose a game since the 1-3 defeat at home to URA last year in November and they have been in scintillating form drawing just 3 ( Maroons, Bul FC and Kirinnya Jinja) and winning eleven.

UPDF FC will have a huge task of stopping the red hot Venoms at home especially at this moment where the latter know only victory gives them this season's trophy.

The reverse fixture ended in a one all draw away in Bombo in a game that Nicholas Wadada and Taddeo Lwanga missed through injury and suspension respectively.

On form Dan Sserunkuma who scored a hatrick against Express will be expected to lead the striking line alongside Milton Karisa and Erisa Ssekisambu.

Victory will be sweet and historical for the Venoms considering its their first season at their new home (St Mary's stadium).

Steven Mukwala missed the Express FC game following a knock. The striker took part in the last training but is unlikely to play.

Vipers has never lost a game against UPDF at home in the previous 2 league meetins between the two teams.

Champions Face Off With Cops In Final League Game -UPL

Defending Champions of the Uganda Premier League KCCA FC will face Police FC in the final league game of the 2017/2018.

In the first fixture this season, KCCA FC were 2-0 winners against Police FC with goals coming in from Shaban Muhammad and Allan Kateregga.

KCCA FC has won it's last four games out four in all competitions while Police FC has won two and lost two in their last four games.

Speaking ahead of the final league game, KCCA FC assistant Coach Robert Kabuye said that this being the final league game this season means nothing.

" We are approaching it just like we have approached all other games. We are going all out for this game. We want to win the game and finish on a high. We are playing away from home and we have to show top class character and show that we want it most in the game," said Kabuye.

KCCA play maker Allan Okello was also optimistic.

"I have been amazed by the competition in the league this season, we have one game to play but the title is not yet decided. The fact that the winner will be decided on the final day speaks volume about the growth of the league. Personally, I had set out a goal of 8 league goals for myself but I have scored 5 thus far. But all in all I am happy for the team, despite our busy fixture schedule we have been able to come this far, " said Allan Okello about the final game and how the season has been like for him.

POS CLUB P W D L F A GD PTS

1 VIPERS 29 18 8 3 46 19 27 62

2 KCCA 29 17 9 3 52 19 33 60

3 SC VILLA 29 16 9 4 28 11 17 55

4 ONDUPARAKA 29 12 9 8 26 17 9 45

5 KIRINYA 29 11 8 10 28 27 1 40

6 BRIGHT STARS 29 8 14 7 24 24 0 38

7 POLICE 29 11 5 13 29 37 -8 38

8 MAROONS 29 6 18 5 18 20 -2 36

9 BUL FC 29 10 6 13 25 29 -4 36

10 URA FC 29 8 10 11 24 27 -3 34

11 MBARARA 29 6 14 9 17 23 -6 32

12 SOANA 29 8 7 14 19 35 -16 31

13 UPDF 29 7 8 14 21 37 -16 29

14 PROLINE 29 7 7 15 26 32 -6 28

15 EXPRESS 29 7 7 15 24 31 -7 28

16 MASAVU 29 5 11 13 18 40 -22 26

