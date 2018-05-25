Nigeria: Astymin in 'One Goal One Million Naira' Campaign for Eagles

As part of its efforts to give the Super Eagles morale boosting at the fast approaching Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, Astymin, Nigeria's trusted brand of Amino Acid supplements has launched a 'One Goal One Million Naira' campaign for the team.

Through the campaign, Astymin aims at cheering the players to 'Go The Distance,' by getting past its previous record in past appearances, to the final stage of the tournament, for the first time.

According to the campaign, any player who scores a goal at the World Cup will be rewarded with the sum of N1m for every goal scored within the regulation time.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, the company's Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Mr. Olugbenga Olayeye, said: "All they have to do is score as much goals as possible. This is a way to cheer up the Super Eagles. Astymin 'One Goal One Million Naira' World Cup campaign is an off-shoot of the brand's 2018 #Go The Distance' campaign that emphasises the need for Nigerians to strap up their full potentials and be the best they can in every area of their endeavor.

Speaking further, Olayeye said: "Astymin is much more than just the most trusted brand of Amino Acid. We are committed to ensuring that Nigerians are physically and mentally active and healthy in order to be able to reach for their various life dreams.

ASTYMIN is happy to be a significant part of every success story and the only way to do this is by supporting individuals with what we believe is most critical to achieving success and good health. You can only achieve your goals when you strive hard towards it, and to do that, you need your best self. You need to be healthy and active both physically and mentally, which is where Astymin comes in", he noted.

Olayeye also said ASTYMIN shares the passion of Nigerians for football and the desire for the country's national team to excel at the FIFA World Cup. "ASTYMIN symbolises good health and excellent performance. That is why we are encouraging the Super Eagles to give their best and go the distance to the final".

"The ASTYMIN World Cup campaign is not only for the Super Eagles, but also for soccer-loving Nigerians who have also been given the opportunity to win from our myriad of mouth-watering prizes by participating in our special World Cup Quiz competition and match predictions.

The brand had also been in the forefront of promoting other sporting activities especially through grassroots football. Astymin is a proud supporter of the Prodigy League tournament organised by Victoria Sports Limited for Secondary Schools across Lagos.