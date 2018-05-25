Malawi: Clubs Should Be Responsible for Fans' Conduct - Sulom

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has called on clubs to ensure that their supporters are drilled on the dangers of engaging in acts of hooliganism.

Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda said in an interview Thursday that football clubs are responsible for the conduct of their fans at matches and should ensure that they adhere to rules and regulations.

The call follows acts of violence that characterized some of the games played so far and Sulom's disciplinary committee is currently looking into the matters.

Some of the notable games that were marred by violent scenes include that of Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers, Moyale and Blue Eagles, Mzuni and Moyale.

"Apart from the rules and regulations, we have other initiatives such as conducting trainings or seminars in order for supporters or clubs to be equipped with knowledge on the dangers of hooliganisms," Banda said.

Commenting on the missing of Shasha, a cartoon-like character which disseminates ant hooliganism messages during high profile games, he said for Shasha to be effective, there is need for symbiotic relationship with the fans.

"There is need for clubs' supporters' committees to ensure that they are taking active role in condemning violence at matches for Shasha to have significant impact," Banda said.