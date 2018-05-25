Nigeria: Buhari Approves Four New Agencies' Appointments

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari last nigh, ratified key appointments into tour federal government agencies.

A statement issued by Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the president charged the appointees to deliver selfless, exemplary and socially impactful services, with strict observance of the extant policies, guidelines, rules and stipulations guiding the discharge of their offices.

The new appointees are, Dr. Anasa Ahmad Sabir, who is designated as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

Sabir is appointed for an initial period of four years with effect from May 17, 2018.

Theresa Obumneme Okoli was also appointed as the Provost of FederalCollege of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State.

She is appointed for an initial period of four years with effect from May 17, 2018.

The president also appointed Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri as the Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State. Ikenyiri's term is also for four years effective from May 17, 2018.

The last designee is Dr. Pius Olakunle Osunyikanmi, who is to serve as the Director/ CEO of Directorate of Technical Aid Corps.

Osunyikanmi would act in accordance with section 9 (2)b of Directorate of Technical Aid Corps Act, 2004, for a second and final term of five years with effect from August 10, 2018.