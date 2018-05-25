25 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Approves Four New Agencies' Appointments

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari last nigh, ratified key appointments into tour federal government agencies.

A statement issued by Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the president charged the appointees to deliver selfless, exemplary and socially impactful services, with strict observance of the extant policies, guidelines, rules and stipulations guiding the discharge of their offices.

The new appointees are, Dr. Anasa Ahmad Sabir, who is designated as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

Sabir is appointed for an initial period of four years with effect from May 17, 2018.

Theresa Obumneme Okoli was also appointed as the Provost of FederalCollege of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State.

She is appointed for an initial period of four years with effect from May 17, 2018.

The president also appointed Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri as the Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State. Ikenyiri's term is also for four years effective from May 17, 2018.

The last designee is Dr. Pius Olakunle Osunyikanmi, who is to serve as the Director/ CEO of Directorate of Technical Aid Corps.

Osunyikanmi would act in accordance with section 9 (2)b of Directorate of Technical Aid Corps Act, 2004, for a second and final term of five years with effect from August 10, 2018.

Nigeria

How Nigerian, Cameroonian Soldiers Mistreated Us in Camps - Victims

Women who live in refugee camps after surviving Boko Haram attacks have narrated how Nigerian and Cameroonian security… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.