Gambia: Wrestler 'France' Appeal Against Hoyantan's Victory Rubbished

Banjul-based wrestler France's appeal seeking for Hoyantan's victory against him to be nullified has been thrown out of the window.

Foroyaa Sport understands the Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) took the decision this week after months of reviewing an appeal lodged in by France's club Banjul Saku Ham Ham.

The arbiter gave a third warning to France for grabbing Hoyantan's fingers declaring the latter winner in the process in an intriguing combat held at the Independence Stadium.

The referee's decision drew the ire of the over hundred supporters who turned up to watch the evening grand fight and France's camp had hoped appealing the verdict will nullify his adversary's win he considers controversial.

The capital-based wrestling club submitted different video angles backing their argument for the arbiter's decision be overturned.

However, after weeks of subjecting the claims under review, the country's wrestling body have opted to upheld the referee's version of events, rejecting France's claims.

The rulings means Hoyantan remains unbeaten and is being touted to face another undefeated star of the sport in Leket Bu Barra in a must-watch episode which could decide who becomes the true king of the Gambian arena.

But before then, Foroyaa Sport understands, France and his representatives are mulling a rematch with Hoyantan, calling it a moment clarification.

Both France and Hoyantan contract prize was worth a combined D200, 000 our sport desk gathers.