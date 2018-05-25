18 May 2018

Gambia: In-Demand Pa Dibba Slams Speculations - 'I'm Glad to Be Here'

By Sulayman Bah

Hot-shot Pa Amat Dibba has poured cold water on incessant speculations linking him exiting table-topping Swedish club Hammarby IF. The free-scoring Gambian striker endeared himself to Hammarby with his terrific form in front of goal after moving in from fellow top tier outfit Sundsvall last term.

Making a total eight nettings the previous term, Dibba has continued from where he left off last as he leads the scoring charts in Sweden. The 29-year-old is on seven goals in just the four times he'd appeared in the starting lineup of the eight league appearances on his name so far.

His destiny could have taken a different curve amid reports suggesting he could head out of the exit door to make way for the latest new signings Hammarby had signed at start of the season. But the Scorpion stayed to prove his worth and is not only integral now in his club coach's plans but remains the hottest striker in the Scandinavian country.

'I have not thought about leaving. I'm glad to be here (at Hammarby IF). I like the competition (for places with my teammates). What I think about is performing only,' he said.

Club willing to prise way the Gambian will have to cough up €350,000, a sum of which is tipped to soar before the mid-season.

