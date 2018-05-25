Eritrea: Messaged of Congratulations Continues

Asmara — President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa and Mr. Musa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission, sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The Chairman of the African Commission, Mr. Musa Faki expressed readiness of the commission to work in cooperation with Eritrea in the effort to realize peace and stability in the African continent in general and that of Horn of Africa in particular.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on his part expressed his country's keenness to develop bilateral ties and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.