24 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Messaged of Congratulations Continues

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa and Mr. Musa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission, sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The Chairman of the African Commission, Mr. Musa Faki expressed readiness of the commission to work in cooperation with Eritrea in the effort to realize peace and stability in the African continent in general and that of Horn of Africa in particular.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on his part expressed his country's keenness to develop bilateral ties and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

Eritrea

Breaking the Silence On Menstruation

Menstrual Hygiene day on May 28th aims to help break the silence and build awareness about the fundamental role that… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.