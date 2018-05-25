Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Stockholm, Sweden, Oslo, Norway, Brussels, Belgium, Hamburg, Germany, Colorado, USA and Winnipeg, Canada have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The celebrations conducted in Stockholm, Sweden, included sport competitions, cultural and artistic performance and featured activities that highlighted the professional and academic potential of the youth.

At the event, Charge d'Affairs of the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, Mr. Yonas Mana presented a speech and congratulated the people of Eritrea and members of the defence forces.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in Oslo and its environs, Norway, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

At the Independence Day celebration held in Brussels, Belgium, the First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy at the European Union, Mr. Micheal Tesfai stated that extensive effort has been conducted in the last independence years with the objective of ensuring social justice and implementing the development programs.

Nationals residing in Hamburg, Germany, also celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

At the Independence Day celebrations conducted in Colorado, USA, the Senate of Colorado and other diplomats that attended the event expressed admiration on the spirit and unity of the Eritrean people in celebrating their independence day.

The Eritrean nationals in Winnipeg and its environs, Canada also celebrated Independence Day anniversary featuring various activities portraying the true image of their country.