Eritrean People Welcome Independence Day With Enthusiasm

Asmara — The Eritrean people marked the eve of Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal with street dances accompanied with fireworks and with 21 gun salutes in the morning hours of May 24.

The 27th Independence Day anniversary was highlighted with cultural and sports activities, street dances, community gatherings, carnival as well as other activities.

Cultural performance organized by the Commission of Culture and Sports and the Embassy of the Russian Federation was also presented on 23 May at the Cinema Roma.

The event was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps and invited guests.