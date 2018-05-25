Nigeria: NCAA, Lagos Government to Check High-Rises

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Lagos State Government (LASG) are partnering to curb the danger posed by unauthorised high-rise structures scattered around Lagos metropolis.

The high-rise structures, especially on the flight paths of the airport, heliport, among others, have been described as threats to safe flight operations.

General Manager, Public Relations of the NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, said the collaboration was a resolution from a bilateral meeting between the NCAA Director General and the officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development and Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Adurogboye said, with this synergy, it is expected that the two parastatals of the Lagos State Government will deploy their capacities in clearing all obstructions along flight paths within the state.

In addition, their resources will be used to spot where other landing facilities are located in Lagos. These landing facilities include Heliport, Helipad, Helideck and Airstrip.

"Therefore, in line with its regulatory functions, the NCAA has directed all intending developers or builders of high rise structures within the Aerodrome Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) should always apply to the Authority for Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) and Permit," he said.

It was similarly agreed that NCAA will provide the Lagos State agencies with a Flight Path Map to guide them in planning,development and granting of approvals for new structures in the state.

The spokesperson expressed the apex regulatory body's readiness to partner relevant agencies to further guarantee the safety and security of flight operations in the state and Nigeria at large.