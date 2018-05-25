24 May 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Ntlo Ya Dikgosi Environment Impressive - Vice President

By Benjamin Shapi

Gaborone — Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane says he is happy with the current amicable and conducive relationship between Ntlo Ya Dikgosi and Parliament.

Speaking during an inaugural dinner he hosted for members of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi in Gaborone on May 23, Mr Tsogwane noted that the two houses played a major role in the lives of Batswana and was therefore impressed at the level of their collaboration.

He noted that since Ntlo Ya Dikgosi had expressed the desire to be adequately resourced, government would continue to address issues affecting it as per their closed door discussions, which centred on many administrative issues.

The Vice President hailed the role played by Dikgosi, saying they were responsible for maintaining peace and tranquility within their communities.

He further applauded members of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi for their recent contribution on the Matimela Amendment Act, saying their input led to the revision of the Bill by Parliament.

He further congratulated Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Balete for her recent appointment to the Pan African Parliament, where she would meet her counterparts and share issues of Bogosi as well as discuss various issues affecting their local communities and possibly come up with solutions.

In the meantime, Chairperson of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, Kgosi Puso of Batlokwa noted that bogosi needed to be respected and nurtured for it to stay relevant.

He said Dikgosi and Parliament should strategically work together to address issues affecting their communities.

On other issues, Kgosi Puso congratulated Mr Tsogwane for his recent appointment as the Vice President, noting that as his portfolio also covered Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, they should continue working together amicably.

Source : BOPA

