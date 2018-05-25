Kenya: Field of 323 Golfers Out to End Johnnie Walker Thirst

The stage is set for the grand finale of this year's Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve Golf series with a huge field of 232 golfers converging on the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course this weekend.

The 18-hole stableford off full handicap event, sponsored by East Africa Breweries Limited, through its Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve brand, is a culmination of a seven-event series which started on January 27 at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course.

During the tournaments held at Kiambu, Vet Lab, Limuru, Nakuru, Royal Nairobi, Thika, Muthaiga and Sigona, 50 players qualified for the grand finale and will this weekend try to grab the trophy, a luxury sandstorm bag and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve.

Joining the qualifiers will be a number of Vet Lab members and a big contingent of EABL guests who will be vying for a number of prizes reserved for them.

Kenya Breweries managing director Jane Karuku says the series is the company's way of supporting the growth of golf in the country.

"Our role here is to ensure we further fulfill our desire to help position Kenya as Africa's leading golf destination and reaffirm our contribution in sport tourism development in the country.

"As Kenya Breweries Limited, we are proud to sponsor this great spectacle which has a broader objective of promoting sport tourism in Kenya," said Karuku.

Among the qualifiers who will be vying for the trophy include Nakuru's Francis Kioni who last weekend fired 41 points to win the Apec Consortium Limited sponsored tournament at Njoro Golf Club.

At Vet Lab, Kioni will meet, among others, Railway's Adelbert Omooria, former Muthaiga chairman Edwin Kinyua, who won the Muthaiga leg, Thika's Betty Mutua and Watson Burugu, former Kiambu chairman Njeru Njagi, Martin Nyaga and Royal Nairobi's Oscar Ikinu and Charles Kariuki.

Most of the various winners of the seven legs, post very impressive scores, though going by the current condition of the Vet Lab course, a score of 40 points would be more than enough for earn someone the trophy.

But Friday morning, Vet Lab, which is the home of some of the country's leading amateurs, will host the third edition of the annual Mwea Classic Marathon fund raising tournament.

The popular charity event is targeting to raise Sh2 million towards the 2018 Mwea Classic Marathon to be held on July 21 at Wanguru Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

The corporates supporting this year's golf event include Kenya Wine Agencies, Madison Insurance, East African Cables, Momentum Credit, Wambasi & Advocates, Airport Landing Hotel, CytonnInvestment, Mantrac, Impala Glass, MTN Insurance, Becs Consultancy, Ngong Hills Hotel and the Nation Media Group.Entry fee per player will be Sh2,500 and Sh10,000 for a four-ball team and players can pay using an Mpesa Paybill number 917970 with the account number being "Golf Event."

Like the first leg at Ruiru, an overwhelming field was drawn at Limuru to battle it out for slots in the KCB Karen Masters Pro-am at Karen Country Club on July 17.

Among the club members going for the six slots available for the Karen Masters Pro-Am will be one of the country's top amateur golfers John Karichu. In Kiambu, the nine hole course Ultra Electrical makes its entry to the world of golf sponsorship with its inaugural tournament.