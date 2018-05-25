Somalia: U.S. Aistrike in Somalia Kills 10 Alshabaab Miiitants

The United States Africa Command has issued a statement saying it conducted an airstrike near the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

Ten militants are said to have been killed in the airstrike.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Forces conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab militants approximately 15 miles southwest of Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 23, killing ten (10) terrorists" a statement from USAFRICOM said.

"We currently assess no civilians were killed in this airstrike" the statement said.

The U.S. has faced accusations in recent months of killing civilians in joint operations with Somali forces against Al-Shabab