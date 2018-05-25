24 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Aistrike in Somalia Kills 10 Alshabaab Miiitants

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United States Africa Command has issued a statement saying it conducted an airstrike near the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

Ten militants are said to have been killed in the airstrike.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Forces conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab militants approximately 15 miles southwest of Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 23, killing ten (10) terrorists" a statement from USAFRICOM said.

"We currently assess no civilians were killed in this airstrike" the statement said.

The U.S. has faced accusations in recent months of killing civilians in joint operations with Somali forces against Al-Shabab

Somalia

Piracy's U.S. $1.4 Billion Bill

Understanding piracy and armed robbery of vessels is essential in maintaining maritime security. In addition,… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.