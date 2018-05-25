24 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Airstrike in Against Al-Shabab Near Mogadishu Kills 10 Fighters

Tagged:

Related Topics

The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike outside Somalia's capital that killed 10 Al-Shabaab militants.

The U.S. Africa Command says it has carried out 14 such airstrikes so far this year against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which continues to hold some rural areas of the Horn of Africa nation.

Dozens of U.S. airstrikes were carried out last year after the Trump administration approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, which was blamed for an October truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed more than 500 people.

The new statement says the U.S. military assesses that no civilians were killed in Wednesday's strike about 15 miles southwest of Mogadishu.

The U.S. has faced accusations in recent months of killing civilians in joint operations with Somali forces against al-Shabab.

Somalia

Piracy's U.S. $1.4 Billion Bill

Understanding piracy and armed robbery of vessels is essential in maintaining maritime security. In addition,… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.