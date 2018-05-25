South Africa: CSA Nears Final Decision On T20 Global League

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is nearing a final decision on whether or not the first ever T20 Global League will take place this year.

In a sequence of events that left CSA with egg on its face, the Global League was launched in 2017 with team owners confirmed and a player draft completed before the tournament was dramatically pulled at the last minute due to financial concerns.

It cost CSA millions - reports claimed the figure was as high as R180 million - but the reputational damage was just as severe.

Then-CEO Haroon Lorgat lost his job as a result of the mess, and the CSA board took control of the tournament.

Now, under the leadership of acting CEO Thabang Moroe, CSA must decide if they want to go down the same road as last year and back themselves to finally launch a tournament that was billed to become a major money generator for cricket in the country.

According to Moroe, CSA will hold a meeting in early June where a "final decision" will be taken, and by the end of that month that decision will be made public.

"We continue to work as management to try and secure all the rites that we need as far as the League is concerned," Moroe told Sport24 .

"The board along with the members' council will be meeting in the early days of June and that's where they will make a final decision on the league.

"We don't want to leave it too late. We want to make sure that the board and members' council can give us the green light and tell us the model they want and the direction they'd like to take.

"The sooner we make a decision, whatever it is, the better for everyone."

Moroe had previously gone on record to say that a final decision would be made by the end of May.

Source: Sport24