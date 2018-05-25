25 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KDF, KCB Teams to Watch in Volleyball League 6th Leg

By Benard Rotich

Kenya Defence Forces men's and Kenya Commercial Bank women's will be seeking to extend their dominance of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League when its fourth leg is held in Eldoret on Friday.

KDF and KCB enjoying top form and sit pretty at the summits of their respective league tables with 12 and eight points respectively.

The Eldoret leg will be held at Eldoret Polytechnic.

GSU, lying sixth on the ranking table with three points, will continue with their men's title defence title against debutants Bungoma County while KDF will wage battle against Administration Police and their compatriots Kahawa Garrison.

Second placed Equity Bank will start their campaign against Prisons Mombasa from 9am before taking on AP Kenya at 11am .

The much anticipated game of the day will no doubt be the women's clash between Kenya Prisons and KDF. The face off between Kenya Prison against KCB also looks alluring.

Following their exploits at the Africa Zone Five Championships, Prison Kenya will open their campaign against table leaders KCB at 9am before winding their day's programme against their perennial rivals KDF.

Volleyball tournament

The same venue will host the 12th edition of The Africa Merchant Assurance Company International Volleyball Tournament over two days.

The event has attracted more than 50 teams including defending champions GSU and Kenya Pipeline.

Other high profile teams from Kenya include Kenya Prisons, Kenya forestry, Kenya Police, KDF, KCB, Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Pipeline.

Several teams from east Africa are also represented. Winners will walk away with a Sh600,000 in prize money.

