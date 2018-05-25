Macheke — Zanu PF officials have claimed that plans are at an advanced stage for the farmers here to export their produce to the European market.

The move comes as a response to a vow by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa that, if he wins the coming elections, he would construct an airport in Murewa.

Addressing thousands of MDC Alliance supporters at Murewa Centre last month, Chamisa said the airport would be used to transport the farmers' produce to lucrative European markets.

The promise by Chamisa seems have unsettled Zanu PF officials in the area.

Earlier this week, a ruling party councillor in Macheke told farmers and other villagers that plans were at an advanced stage for the construction of an upmarket horticulture centre at Murewa Centre.

According Cllr Israel Maliki, horticulture farmers will in the next two weeks be able to transport their produce to Murewa Centre where the crops will be ferried to lucrative markets in Europe.

"We will become suppliers of horticultural produce to the European market. We will assist farmers in getting inputs and the necessary farming requirements under LEDC," said Maliki.

A Murewa RDC official, Petros Mhindurwa, supported Maliki's claims and said construction of the bulk horticulture centre at the Murewa Centre was at an advanced stage.

"Investors in the EU are ready for farmers to bring their produce Murewa Centre. From the bulk centre, the produce will be exported to the European market," Mhindurwa said.