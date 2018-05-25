25 May 2018

Malawi: Woman Accused of Having Sex With Minor Arrested

By Sheila Kathewera

Malawi Police have arrested 40-year-oldwoman, Mercy Kadosa of Kapalamula Village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza District for allegedly indulging in sexual activity with a 12-year-old boy.

According to Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, the woman alleged that the boy approached the suspect for a short-time sex with her and that after leaving, people tipped off police.

"It is alleged that the boy approached the suspect at a certain bar where she was treating herself to some bottles of beer. The suspect charged the boy MK2,000 but the latter bargained to MK1,000.

"After agreeing, the suspect took the boy to her room but some people who were drinking (around the place) became suspicious of the suspect for leaving the place with the boy, considering his tender age," said Namwaza.

The people around informed the police about the suspected sexual agreement who then rushed to Thokozani Rest House where the suspect was staying. However, at the time the police arrived, the two had already fulfilled their arranged sexual activity.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the suspect and charged her with an offence of indulging in sexual activity with a child contrary to Section 160 (b) of the Penal Code.

