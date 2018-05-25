Gambia: Removal, Appointment of Chiefs in New Gambia

Following the removal of Chiefs (District Heads) after the Local Government Elections for Mayors and Chairpersons, this reporter approached the Ministry of Lands and Regional Administration to find out what is responsible of removal of District Heads.

According to the Permanent Secretary One, Ministry of Lands and Regional Administration, the Minister of Lands and Regional Government in exercising the power vested in him by the Local Government Act has decided to relieve the following Chiefs from their position: Mr. Pierre Bah Chief of Niani District CRR North, Mr. Niori Bah Chief of Sandu District URR and Mr. Alhagie Batcho Ceesay the Chief of Kantora District, URR.

PS 1 Buba Sanyang while confirming the removal of these Chiefs, added that he did not have an idea about those who replaced them as the removal and appointment was done by the Minister who is on casual leave.

When contacted, Mr. Alhagie Pierre Bah the purportedly removed Chief of Niani District in CRR North indicated that he did not receive any letter from anyone about his removal but that he has been informed verbally by Friends and relatives about his relief from office as Chief of the District.

Mr. Bah asserted that even though he is been informed about his removal, he will continue to report to work until he receives a letter indicating that he is officially removed.

Alhagie Batcho Ceesay the Chief of Kantora District in URR said that he did not receive any official information about his removal as Chief, whether through the Governor or otherwise; and as such, he is reporting to his office and no one has ever stopped him from entering his office.