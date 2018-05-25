21 May 2018

Gambia: Boxer Badou Jack Draws Despite Third Judge's Results Declaring Him Winner

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian boxer Badou Jack over the weekend came close to being declared winner if not for the draw results agreed upon by the two judges.

The two judges recorded 114-114 while a third judge's recording tagged the Gambian as winner on 115-113.

Outcome of the findings means the two fighters settling for a stalemate. The World Boxing Council's Light-heavyweight belt stood on the line with Haiti-born Adonis Stevenson 40-year-old being Jack's adversary.

'Alhamdulillah! Thanks for all the support and love from all the fans! Really appreciate it Hope you guys enjoyed the fight? Thanks to Adonis Stevenson for great fight. Would you like to see a rematch? #TeamJack,' wrote on his timeline at closure of the duel.

Born in Sweden but represented Gambia in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Badou moved up a division last year after drawing Britain's James DeGale.

He'd given up on the WBA title having won it from Nathan Cleverly on the undercard fight between Mayweather and McGregor.

