Gambia U-20s made a bullish exit from the African Youth Championship qualifiers yesterday evening after losing to Benin in the return-leg.

The first-leg ended with the Scorpions leading 2-1 in Banjul but the Young Squirrels not only overturned the deficit but went ahead to pip their adversaries in a final 2-0 score.

This comes much as a blow for gaffer Matarr M'Boge whose charges weeks ago stormed Liberia to win the West Africa Football Union Nations Cup in Monrovia unbeaten.