Gambia Gets Over D1.9 Billion Electricity Project

World Bank has announced that it has approved the sum of $41.0 million (equivalent to about 1,927,000.000 dalasis) to the Gambia government for electricity project on Thursday, May 17.

The statement on the Bank's website indicated that such grant was approved by the executive directors to help The Gambia in the Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project.

"The project will help improve the operational performance of the Project Implementing Entity and improve the capacity of the Project Implementing Entity to dispatch variable renewable electricity," World Bank says.

The funding will be disbursed by the International Development Association (IDA), one of the financial branches of World Bank.

The Gambia's businesses have been long crippled by continuous power outages while the living condition of people was disrupted.