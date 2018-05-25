Gambia: NIA 8 - "My Clients Shouldn't Be Denied Bail" Sk Jobe

Lawyer Sheriff Kumba Jobe, the defence lawyer of the 8 officers of the National Intelligence Agency has urged the High Court not to allow the State of adjournments whilst his clients are under detention.

He said the State has been given enough time to prepare and the office of the IGP has already served them with the case file but yet the case cannot proceed.

When the case involving Quasy Mendy, Leon Gomez and six others was called before Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse of the Banjul High Court, Counsel MB Abubakr and A. Adeyemi announced their representation for the State whilst SK Jobe appeared for the accused persons.

MB Abubakar for the State, informed the court that they could not fulfill the order made by the court in the previous court session, adding that it was due to the short period of the adjournment and the nature of the case. He reminded the court of its order on the sitting which was for the State to file its processes but that they couldn't meet up to that.

"Due to the short period of the adjournment and the nature of the case, the state could not fulfill the order made by the court," said MB Abubakr.

In his submission, MB Abubacar the court to deny the accused persons bail while adding that the case is a criminal one.

Countering argument, Counsel Sheriff Kumba Jobe said, bail is at the discretion of the court pointing out that the State was given enough time to get done with their processes. Jobe said in order to ensure justice and fair treatment, his clients should not be continuously denied bail on the basis of the State's excuse.

"I see no reason why the state cannot proceed with their case," said counsel Jobe.

Jobe further argued that his clients have been in remand for more than the reasonable period and it is at the discretion of the court to grant them bail.

"We respectfully submit that if the action of the state is not respectfully addressed by the court, then, it will continue to be a problem for the people living in the Gambia," said SK Jobe.

Delivering ruling, Justice Wadda-Cisse granted the application made by the state, adding that it is in the national interest. The matter was subsequently adjourned till the 29th May 2018 at 10am.